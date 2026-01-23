Updated 23 January 2026 at 18:22 IST
Stone Pelting, Arson, Vandalism: What Happened In Ujjain | All You Need to Know
Madhya Pradesh’s Tarana town witnesses violent clashes over a minor road dispute, leaving several injured, 11 buses vandalised, and local markets temporarily closed.
Madhya Pradesh: Tension and conflict flared out in Tarana town of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening after a minor dispute over giving way on the road escalated into clashes between two communities. Here is what happened:
- How the Incident Started
The conflict started when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) pracharak, a member of the Bajrang Dal, and his friend argued with members of the minority group. There was a minor disagreement about a road.
- Assault Triggers Violence
- Police and local sources claim that the dispute quickly descended into violence. Rods were allegedly used to attack the two males. One of them had a head injury and instantly passed out. For treatment, both were brought to the hospital.
3. News Spreads, Anger Grows
In Tarana, word of the attack traveled swiftly. Tension in the area increased as a result of the outrage this caused among local citizens and Hindu organisations.
4. Large-Scale Protests Begin
As tensions grew, large crowds gathered near the Tarana police station. Protesters called for the attackers to be apprehended right away and to face severe consequences.
5. Traffic and Markets Affected
The protests caused traffic jams in several areas. Shopkeepers shut their shops as a measure of safety, leading to a temporary closure of the local market and disruption of business.
6. Buses Vandalised
At least eleven buses that were parked in various Tarana locations were vandalized by miscreants during the disturbance. Transport operators suffered losses as a result of damaged body panels and smashed windows.
7. Stone Pelting and Arson Reported
Reports said stones were thrown at houses in some localities. Some were observed yelling slogans while carrying guns and sticks. Incidents of arson were also reported, creating fear among residents.
8. Police Step In
After the violence started, senior police officials arrived at the scene. Police stations in the area were contacted to provide more personnel. In critical regions, barricades were set up and foot patrols were intensified.
9. Flag Marches and Legal Action
Police conducted flag marches to restore confidence among residents. Authorities promised to take stern action and filed a formal complaint against those implicated.
According to a senior police officer, the violence started as a local argument and got worse after the first attack. The officer stated, "We are identifying the perpetrators of the violence and vandalism and confirming the chronology of events."
10. Situation Brought Under Control
Late at night, according to officials, the situation was brought under control. Overnight, no further instances were reported. But security is still strict, with a large police presence and ongoing surveillance.
District officials urged residents to maintain composure and refrain from spreading rumors. "Anyone found guilty of disturbing the peace will face severe consequences," an official stated. People should support the government.
In order to avoid future tensions, authorities also stated that peace committee meetings and other preventive measures will be planned in the upcoming days.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 23 January 2026 at 18:17 IST