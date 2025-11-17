'I Don't Care': Defiant Sheikh Hasina Releases Audio Message As Bangladesh Court Convicts Her Of Crimes Against Humanity

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a strong and uncompromising message ahead of a crucial verdict by the International Crimes Tribunal, declaring that she has no fear of the judgment and that her fate lies only in the hands of Allah.

In an audio message circulated among Awami League supporters, Hasina said she remained unshaken despite the serious charges she faces. “Let them deliver whatever verdict they want. I don’t care. Allah gave me life, and only He will take it,” she said, urging her party workers not to lose hope.

Hasina, who has been living in India since being ousted earlier this year, reiterated that she has committed no crime. She dismissed the allegations against her as politically motivated, accusing the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of trying to dismantle the Awami League and shield those responsible for violence and unrest.

Reflecting on the turmoil that forced her out of Bangladesh, Hasina spoke of losing family members and seeing her home set ablaze. Despite this, she vowed to continue fighting for what she called “justice for the people of Bangladesh,” insisting that the truth would eventually come out.

The impending tribunal verdict is widely seen as a turning point for Bangladesh’s political future. A harsh ruling could reshape the country’s power balance, while Hasina’s defiant tone has already strengthened her position among loyal supporters, who view her as a symbol of resistance during a turbulent period.