New Delhi: Security forces on Wednesday appealed to wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat to surrender during an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. However, Bhat refused to give himself up despite repeated attempts by Army personnel to persuade him through a video call.

A video shows an Army officer speaking to Bhat and urging him to surrender, assuring him that security forces were willing to help him. The officer is heard asking Bhat why he was choosing to continue the confrontation and telling him, "We are with you. Surrender. Why are you doing this?"

Bhat, however, remained defiant during the conversation. Invoking religious references, he reportedly told the officer that he wanted to meet Allah and was prepared for what lay ahead.

During the exchange, Bhat is also heard reciting a verse from the Quran. Responding to the officer's questions about his intentions, he reportedly said, "I have left, and I'm very happy. I have to go to Allah. I will see His promised end. Allah Hu Akbar."

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Despite repeated appeals from the Army officer, Bhat refused to surrender, responding, "Allah is enough for me."

The video emerged as security forces intensified their search operation to track down Bhat, one of the most wanted local terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

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Fresh Encounter In Kulgam

A fresh encounter broke out in Kulgam district early Wednesday after security forces re-established contact with suspected terrorists during a search operation. A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Bhat is believed to have escaped an earlier encounter in the Laroo bypass area of Kulgam on Monday, November 16, during which his associate Umar Nisar Dar was killed.

The latest operation comes amid intensified anti-terror operations in south Kashmir following the November 11 attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint in Akhran village, which left three personnel injured.

According to police investigations, Dar had allegedly provided shelter and logistical assistance to Bhat for nearly five to six months. CCTV footage also reportedly showed the two conducting reconnaissance at multiple locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, ahead of the attack.

Bhat is also suspected of involvement in other terror attacks in south Kashmir, including an attack on police personnel in Anantnag and the killing of migrant workers in Kulgam.