Allahabad HC Directs Identification of Lawyers Through CCTV Footage Amid Sloganeering, Disruption of Judicial Proceedings

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday took serious note of an incident in which advocates raised slogans inside the court premises, disrupted court proceedings and obstructed the judicial process.

Terming the conduct contemptuous, the court directed the Registrar (Protocol) to immediately examine CCTV footage from cameras installed outside the courtroom and identify the lawyers involved in the disturbance. The Registrar has been directed to submit a report.

The court clarified that after identification, the matter would be referred to the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council for disciplinary action against the advocates. Contempt proceedings may also be initiated against them.

The incident follows a controversy that erupted on Tuesday in Court No. 49 after a lawyer was warned by the court that he could be sent to jail and was asked to apologise to the SP.

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The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has also written to the Chief Justice, calling for a boycott of Court No. 49.

On Wednesday, advocates created a commotion and raised slogans inside the court premises in connection with the same matter.

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The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal while hearing the bail application of petitioner Devendra Kumar.