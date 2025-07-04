Allahabad High Court Denies Bail To Man For Posts Against PM Modi, Armed Forces

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has denied the bail application of accused Ashraf Khan alias Nisrat for posting objectionable content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces. While rejecting the bail application of the accused, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal noted that it has become a “fashion among certain groups of people” to misuse social media in the name of freedom of expression.

The judge criticised the misuse of social media as a false excuse for free speech. He also denounced false claims against national leaders and content that divides society and harms national unity.

Allegations Against The Accused

As per information, the accused has been charged under various sections for allegedly posting edited videos on his Facebook account during India's military action against Pakistan-based terrorist groups under Operation Sindoor, in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack.

As per the allegations, the videos posted by the accused consisted of objectionable content, not only against PM Modi, but also against officials of the Indian Armed Forces.

The accused had also added slogans in his post, such as “Pakistan Air Force Zindabad” and visuals of Indian aircraft being destroyed by Pakistani jets. He even targeted the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as per the prosecution.

HC Rejected The Bail Application

During the hearing, the applicant's counsel argued that Khan was innocent and had not shared the objectionable posts, but the court denied bail based on evidence found on his phone.

The court noted, “Though our Constitution grants the right to freedom of speech and expression to every citizen, that freedom does not extend to posting videos and content that insult the Prime Minister, the Indian Military and its officers. Such actions not only cause social disharmony but also promote separatist sentiment and pose a threat to the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India."