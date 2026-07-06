Allahabad High Court Seeks Response from Centre and ASI in Taj Mahal 'Tejo Mahalaya' Temple Dispute

Prayagraj: In a significant development in a long-running legal battle, the Allahabad High Court has asked the Union Government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to file their counter-affidavits regarding claims that a Hindu temple exists within the Taj Mahal complex in Agra.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal passed the order while hearing a petition that challenges the rejection by lower courts of a request to appoint an Advocate Commissioner for a detailed survey and scientific documentation of the site. The High Court has also issued notice to respondent Pankaj Kumar Verma.

The dispute traces back to a declaratory suit filed in 2015 before the Civil Court in Agra. The petitioners, representing the deity 'Lord Shri Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheshwar Virajman Tejo Mahalaya Temple', are seeking legal recognition of the iconic monument as an ancient temple site rather than solely a Mughal mausoleum.

During the trial court proceedings, the petitioners had filed an application seeking the appointment of an Advocate Commissioner to inspect the premises, conduct a survey, and document the site through photography and other scientific methods. The trial court rejected the plea, and a subsequent revision petition was dismissed by the Additional District Judge on grounds of maintainability.

Advertisement

Appearing for the petitioners through video conferencing, Senior Advocate Hari Shankar Jain argued that the lower courts had erred in dismissing the application. He emphasised that a proper scientific survey and photographic evidence are essential for a fair adjudication of the historical claims.

The High Court’s directive marks a fresh turn in the case, shifting focus to the responses of the central government and the ASI on the proposed survey. The matter is likely to see further hearings as the court examines the maintainability and merits of the petitioners’ demands.

Advertisement

This case forms part of ongoing debates and litigation concerning historical interpretations of several prominent monuments across India.