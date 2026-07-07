'Allegations Against Me Baseless, Truth Will Come Out Soon': Champat Rai Breaks Silence on Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row

New Delhi: Former General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, has broken his silence over the alleged Ram Temple donation theft controversy, asserting that the allegations against him are "baseless" and that the truth will emerge once the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes its probe.

Rai shared the letter on X, quoting a Hindi verse that read, "Patience, righteousness, friends, and women, in times of calamity, they are the four tested true."

In a handwritten letter addressed to the devotees of Lord Ram, Rai said he had deliberately maintained silence despite widespread speculation and personal accusations surrounding the alleged irregularities in the counting of temple donations.

'Truth Will Come Out After SIT's Final Report': Champat Rai

Referring to the ongoing investigation, Rai said the SIT's preliminary report has already been made public and that he would respond to all allegations only after the final report is submitted.

Advertisement

"Various speculations have been circulating regarding an alleged theft during the counting of donations from the donation box at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex. Many have levelled baseless personal allegations against me, yet I have maintained silence," Rai wrote.

He further assured devotees that the complete truth would emerge once the investigation concludes.

Advertisement

"I assure you that following the SIT's final report, I will address the points being raised, and the full truth will come to light," he said.

Highlighting his long association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Rai said he has been working in Ayodhya since 1991 and has spent over 45 years in public life.

"I have been an organisational worker in Ayodhya since 1991 and have worked in public life for the past 45 years," he said, adding that he remains confident the investigation will establish the facts.

The post came as the donation theft case continues to dominate public discourse, with the SIT probing allegations of embezzlement linked to donations made at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

What is the Ram Temple Donation Row?

The case stems from allegations by former Samajwadi Party MLA Pawan Pandey, who claimed that ₹7 crore to ₹7.5 crore in temple donations had been misappropriated.

Following the allegations, an FIR was registered on June 25, while the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

The SIT continues to trace the financial trail, examine documents recovered during raids and investigate the role of those responsible for handling cash and valuables donated by devotees.

Who are the Eight Accused?

The eight accused named in the FIR are:

Tinnu Yadav, an associate of Champat Rai, from whom the keys to the donation box were allegedly recovered.

Anukalp Mishra, who allegedly counted the temple donations.

Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra's brother-in-law, from whose residence ₹10 lakh in cash was allegedly recovered.

Manish Yadav, Tinnu Yadav's nephew, from whose house cash was also recovered.

Subhash Srivastava, who allegedly participated in counting the cash.

Avinash Shukla, allegedly involved in counting temple donations.

Karunesh Pandey, who allegedly assisted in calculating the donations.

Ramashankar Mishra, who allegedly took part in counting the cash.