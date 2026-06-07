Alleged Religious Conversion Cases Spike in Rajasthan; Similar Patterns Reported Across Districts

A series of alleged religious conversion cases reported across multiple districts in Rajasthan has sparked a massive public debate, raising questions over the methods used to draw people into religious gatherings. Within a span of just a few days, separate incidents have come to light from Alwar, Udaipur, and Sikar.

While complainants and local right-wing organizations claim that the strategies used to target and assemble individuals across these regions follow a strikingly similar blueprint, top police officials have emphasized that they have not yet officially confirmed the existence of any organized pattern, syndicate, or network.

Alwar: Pastor Apprehended at Private Residence

The first incident emerged in Alwar, where members of local Hindu organizations intercepted and apprehended a Christian pastor. The groups alleged that a private residential house was being routinely used to gather large groups of local residents under the pretext of holding Christian prayers. According to the complainants, residents from nearby areas were being systematically and regularly invited to these religious meetings, raising suspicions of forced or induced conversions.

Udaipur: 11 Detained for Allegedly Targeting Tribal Families

Shortly after the Alwar incident, tensions flared in the Rishabhdeo area of Udaipur district. Acting on specific complaints, the local police intervened and detained 11 individuals, including three pastors.

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According to the police complaints filed by locals, the accused were allegedly targeting vulnerable tribal families in the region. Complainants asserted that these families were being induced to convert through a variety of fraudulent promises, including sudden financial aid, miraculous relief from chronic illnesses, and various material benefits. The Udaipur police have launched a comprehensive investigation to verify these claims.

Sikar: Conversion Drive Alleged Under Guise of Birthday Party

Meanwhile, a highly unusual case came to light in Sikar, where an alleged conversion drive was reportedly being conducted under the cover of a routine social gathering. The Dadia police moved swiftly to arrest three individuals accused of attempting conversions during what was advertised as a simple birthday celebration. The arrests were formally made under the stringent provisions of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Religious Conversion Bill, 2025, and a detailed interrogation of the accused is currently underway.

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A Similar Blueprint Alleged, But Unverified

Across all three districts, complainants and independent organizations have pointed out what they perceive to be a highly coordinated modus operandi. They claim that individuals are initially engaged through low-profile, small-scale religious gatherings, localized prayer meetings, or seemingly innocent social events like birthdays, before being gradually funneled into larger, more formal programs.