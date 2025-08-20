Alliance Air Guwahati-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Technical Snag

Guwahati: An Alliance Air flight operating from Guwahati to Kolkata was compelled to make a precautionary return to its origin airport on Wednesday afternoon after the crew reported a technical issue during the flight.

According to the reports, the aircraft, identified as flight number 9I756, departed from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati at 1:09 PM as scheduled. However, during its journey to Kolkata, the flight crew identified an unspecified technical anomaly.

In immediate response and in strict adherence to standard safety protocols, the pilots decided to turn the aircraft back towards Guwahati. The plane executed a safe landing at the Guwahati airport at 2:27 PM. The emergency situation, which was declared as a standard procedure, was officially withdrawn at 2:40 PM following the secure landing and assessment.

The airline promptly issued a statement confirming the incident and the safety of all onboard. "All passengers were deboarded safely, and necessary arrangements were made," the official statement from Alliance Air read.