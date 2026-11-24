New Delhi: The alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) remains intact, with seat-sharing arrangements for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections expected to be finalised in the coming meetings, Congress sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the next meeting between the two parties is likely to take place on November 27.

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Priyanka Kakkar as the Media Coordinator for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

According to an official press release issued by Pawan Khera, Member of the Congress Working Committee and Chairman of Media and Publicity, Kakkar replaces Harnam Singh, who was recently appointed as Secretary, AICC.

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The developments come amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the SP and the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that senior leaders entrusted with the negotiations were actively engaged in discussions, but a final decision had not yet been reached.

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"Regarding the ongoing discussions, our party's senior leaders, along with those entrusted by the party to handle these talks, are currently engaged in the process. What exactly is being discussed? How many seats are being agreed upon, and how many could the other party potentially win? These matters are under consideration, so it is difficult to say anything definitive right now. Alliances are formed with the sole objective of winning; the purpose of an alliance is victory," Yadav told reporters in Lucknow.

Emphasising the need to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yadav said that his party was ready to make adjustments to strengthen the alliance.

"The Samajwadi Party is committed to making adjustments and accommodations because the battle ahead is significant. When the goal is to win, and we must win, especially against a political 'machine' like the BJP, we have to prepare accordingly and make the right decisions," he said.

Yadav also raised concerns over the electoral process, alleging that questions were being raised about the functioning of constitutional bodies. “

"Constitutional bodies have a duty to act fairly, yet questions are being raised about this very body. It is now being suggested that the BJP is planning to add approximately 3 crore votes. Furthermore, regarding the warehouses where EVMs are stored, who are the engineers tasked by the ECI with maintaining these machines? We are told that the machines are being 'serviced,' but no one knows who these engineers actually are,” Akhilesh said.

Meanwhile, leaders from both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party indicated that negotiations are moving in a positive direction.