Amar Colony Murder Case: How Accused Rahul Took Ambulance Ride to Evade Police

New Delhi: The investigation into the brutal rape and murder of an IRS officer’s daughter in South-East Delhi’s Amar Colony has revealed a chilling travel trail of the accused, Rahul Meena, who allegedly came to Delhi from Rajasthan’s Alwar shortly before committing the crime.

According to police sources, Rahul Meena had allegedly committed a sexual assault in Alwar just a day before the Delhi incident. In an attempt to evade immediate detection and escape the area, he left Rajasthan and began his journey towards the national capital without using any personal identification or digital footprint.

Investigators revealed that the accused reached Delhi by taking a lift in an ambulance that was heading towards the city. This unusual mode of travel allowed him to bypass conventional tracking methods, as there were no tickets, bookings, or registered passenger details linked to his movement. He was eventually dropped in East of Kailash after entering Delhi.

From there, Rahul Meena proceeded on foot towards Kailash Hills, where the victim’s residence is located. Police believe this journey was not random but part of a calculated plan, as the accused had previously worked at the house and was familiar with the family’s routine and the layout of the premises.

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Sources indicate that by avoiding public transport records and not carrying his own mobile phone, the accused attempted to remain off the radar while moving between states. Instead, he was using a stolen mobile phone, allegedly taken during the Alwar incident, which further complicated tracking efforts.

Despite these attempts, investigators were able to reconstruct his movement using a combination of CCTV footage across routes leading into Delhi, local surveillance inputs, and later, digital clues generated after he accessed the internet in the city.

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After reaching Delhi and committing the crime, the accused attempted to flee again to Jaipur where his relatives are based. He took a cab to the Palam railway station after conducting the crime, but he was unable to catch the train.

After this, the accused took an auto to Dwarka, where he rented a room in OYO hotel where Police finally tracked down and arrested him.

Police officials say the manner in which the accused travelled from Alwar to Delhi, using an ambulance and avoiding conventional travel methods, points towards a deliberate attempt to evade law enforcement and suggests elements of premeditation in the overall sequence of events.

The accused has been sent to four days police custody by the Delhi court.