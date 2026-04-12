Amarnath Yatra 2026 to Begin From July 3; to Be for 57 Days

Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced that the annual Amarnath Yatra will commence from July 3, 2026, and conclude on August 28, and will be for 57 days this year.

LG Sinha said that Registration for the Yatra will begin from April 15, with devotees aged between 13 and 70 years eligible to participate. Pilgrims will also have the option of online registration.

"A 25 percent increase in arrangements compared to previous years. New measures, including the introduction of RFID cards, have been implemented to improve tracking and security," he added.

LG further informed that group accidental insurance cover for pilgrims has been doubled from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Additionally, compensation of ₹50,000 will be provided in case of death of ponies used during the Yatra.

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"Both Yatra routes have been widened to ensure smoother movement. Infrastructure has also been strengthened with yatri niwas facilities now operational at Baltal and Srinagar. Security arrangements have been intensified, with deployment of Army and paramilitary forces. A Doppler radar system has been installed for accurate weather forecasting, while a 200-bed hospital has been set up to handle medical emergencies during the pilgrimage," LG Sinha said.