Amarnath Yatra: Kulgam Police Tightens Security Grid Amid Threat Of 'Shoot-and-Scoot' Attack

Ahead of the commencement of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2026, Kulgam Police has intensified security grid on the highways. Kulgam Police in coordination with the BSF and other security agencies carried out series of mock drills to assess preparedness and strengthen the security mechanism for the annual pilgrimage.

The drill comes amid heightened security concerns following high-level meetings, where intelligence inputs indicated a strong possibility of infiltration attempts from the Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JSK) range. Security agencies have assessed that nearly 28 to 32 terrorists are currently active in Jammu and Kashmir, with their presence reported in the Kathua, Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region.

Officials have also flagged the possibility of “shoot-and-scoot” attacks targeting Yatra vehicles, Police have decided to maintain 24x7 domination, including night surveillance, on all major roads and vulnerable stretches connected to the Yatra. Temporary Police Posts and Temporary Operating Bases (TOBs) are being established at strategic locations to strengthen the security grid.

“To counter emerging drone threats, security forces are deploying PAGs and Light Machine Guns (LMGs) at camps and other key locations. Elevated morchas are also being set up at camps, while Frisking and Reception Systems (FRS) have been strengthened at base camps to ensure thorough screening of pilgrims and vehicles,” officials added

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Security agencies are simultaneously intensifying non-kinetic operations and keeping a close watch on possible psychological operations and diversionary tactics by terrorist handlers, including increased social media activity aimed at creating unrest or misinformation during the Yatra.