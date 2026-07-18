Amarnath Yatra Suspended As IMD Issues Weather Warning

Srinagar: The annual Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes from tomorrow (July 19). This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning over adverse weather conditions in the area for the next few days.

The authorities stated that the decision has been taken considering the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said, “In view of the forecast of inclement weather over the next few days and considering the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended fromboth Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from 19.07.2026. Accordingly, no onward movement of pilgrimswill be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/ Chandanwari base camp from 19.07.2026.”

He added, “Updates regarding the resumption of Yatra shall be issued in due course of time after ensuring route safety and comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions."

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Weather Forecast

Widespread moderate thundershowers are expected in Jammu and Kashmir from July 19 to July 23 with isolated heavy rains in Kashmir division from July 21 to July 23. Scattered heavy to very heavy thundershowers (with isolated extremely heavy rain thundershowers over Reasi and Udhampur districts) is expected in Jammu division from July 20 to July 23.

According to the forecast, the rain is likely to cause landslides, mudslides, shooting stones, flash floods at vulnerable places over Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division and higher reaches of Kashmir Division (Anantnag, Pahalgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Gulmarg, Sonamarg- Zojila axis, Bandipora-Razdan Pass and Kupwara-Sadhna pass).

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Following are the probable impact that the adverse weather is likely to cause:

Disruption of surface transport including Jammu- Srinagar National Highway and other major roads of middle and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. Flash floods, torrential rains, cloud burst like events may occur. Significant rise in water levels in major rivers, sub-basins and streams. Chances of water logging and minor floods in low lying areas. Significant fall in day temperature.