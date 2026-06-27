Amarnath Yatra To Begin July 3 Amid Terror Threats, Security And Weather Monitoring Stepped Up

Srinagar: Annual Amarnath Yatra, set to commence on July 3, unfolds under extraordinary caution this year, with authorities confronting dual challenges; renewed terrorist threats and erratic weather that has battered Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks, prompting unprecedented security and disaster‑response measures.

However, following intelligence inputs of fresh threats, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have reinforced anti‑terror networks along the pilgrimage route. AI‑enabled cameras, digital scanning systems, and enhanced surveillance grids have been deployed in camps and on the Baltal and Pahalgam tracks.

IGP Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi said, “Fresh threats have indeed been flagged, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police is adopting comprehensive safeguards to prevent any attempt by terrorists to disrupt the pilgrimage. All arrangements have been streamlined to guarantee a secure and smooth yatra.” He added that unpredictable weather remains a parallel challenge.

Meanwhile, the administration has strengthened weather monitoring and emergency response systems. Doppler weather radars, special rescue teams, and an Integrated Early Warning System have been commissioned to provide real‑time alerts.

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Officials said the move follows more than two dozen cloudbursts, hailstorms, and flash floods in the past month, with the Meteorological Department predicting similar conditions during the yatra.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg added, “Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) have been commissioned in Srinagar, Banihal Top, Jammu, and Leh to ensure continuous monitoring of weather conditions on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes, as well as the Jammu‑Srinagar National Highway.”

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He added that display boards along the route will provide pilgrims with advance information about weather conditions.

“Pilgrims come here with faith, but faith alone cannot fight floods or terror. Strong security and reliable weather alerts are what reassure families sending loved ones on this journey,” said a local in Sonmarg.

In Anantnag, police conducted a comprehensive mock drill simulating a rogue drone sighting along the Khanabal–Sanal Crossing stretch. The exercise tested detection, communication, and rapid response protocols, with the Anti‑Drone Detachment activated to neutralise the simulated threat.

Officials said the drill was aimed at strengthening coordination and compliance with Standard Operating Procedures.

The combined measures, expanded anti‑terror grids, upgraded weather monitoring, and drone‑response drills, reflect the administration’s determination to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.