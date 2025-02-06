Ambassador of Japan to India Keiichi Ono visits Assam’s Semiconductor Plant, says Japan keen to invest

Guwahati: A high-level delegation from Japan, led by Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono, arrived in Assam on Thursday for a two-day visit. The visit holds significant importance ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0, a global investment summit aimed at attracting investments to the state.

On the first day of his visit, Ambassador Ono and his delegation toured key projects in Assam, including the Bamboo Plantation Project at Khetri and the Tata Semiconductor Plant in Jagiroad. These visits underscored Japan’s growing interest in Assam’s economic potential, particularly in the semiconductor industry.

Speaking briefly to the media, Ambassador Ono expressed Japan’s keen interest in investing in Assam, with a specific focus on the semiconductor sector. He highlighted the state’s strategic location and investment-friendly policies as key factors driving Japan’s interest.

“A lot of Japanese investors are interested in investing in Assam, particularly in the semiconductor project, he said.

Later in the evening, the Ambassador called upon Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss further collaboration and investment opportunities. This meeting follows Chief Minister Sarma’s recent visit to Japan, where he engaged in a series of discussions and participated in a roadshow in Tokyo to attract Japanese investors to Assam.

Sources familiar with the preparations for Advantage Assam 2.0 revealed that a significant number of industries from Japan and other ASEAN countries are expected to participate in the summit. Scheduled for February 25-26, 2025, the event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by top Union Ministers and business leaders from across the country.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit aims to showcase the state’s potential as a high-growth market and a gateway to South and Southeast Asia. With its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and pro-business policies, Assam is poised to attract substantial investments across sectors such as semiconductors, agriculture, tourism, and IT.