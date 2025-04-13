Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory to Ensure Hassle-Free Movement | Check Details

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: In view of the celebrations for Dr. BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on Monday, Noida Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory to help commuters avoid traffic jams on key city routes. Various processions, public events, and cultural programs are scheduled at the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Gautam Buddh Nagar, prompting authorities to introduce traffic diversions.

To assist the public, a dedicated traffic helpline is available at 9971009001. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for Noida shared the advisory on social media.

Key Traffic Diversions:

Heavy Traffic Expected from Pari Chowk towards Delhi: If traffic gets heavy, commercial and heavy vehicles coming from Pari Chowk will be redirected via Charkha Roundabout, Sector 94, and then through Kalindi Kunj into Delhi.

Diversions from Mahamaya Flyover: If traffic builds up on the route from Mahamaya Flyover towards DND and Chilla, vehicles from Pari Chowk may be rerouted through Sector 37 loop and Botanical Garden bus stand to their destination.

Traffic Near Dalit Prerna Sthal Gate No. 2: If congestion occurs, vehicles heading towards DND and Chilla may be diverted from Gate No. 2 (Bird Feeding Point) via Sector 18, Atta Chowk, and Rajnigandha Chowk.

Film City Flyover Route Adjustments: Vehicles using the loop from the GIP/Sector 18 underpass towards Dalit Prerna Sthal may be redirected from the start of the loop via the U-turn beneath the Film City Flyover, then through Sector 18, Atta Chowk, and Rajnigandha Chowk.

Traffic from Mayur Vihar/Chilla towards Pari Chowk: If there is congestion from under DND Flyover to Film City Flyover, vehicles may be diverted via Sector 15A/14A Flyover to Sector 15 signal and then towards Rajnigandha Chowk.

The Noida Traffic Police has urged commuters to take alternative routes to avoid delays. Even though Monday is a public holiday, some private offices in Noida will remain open, so regular weekday traffic could still be seen on the roads.