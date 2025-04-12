Delhi Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Light Rains and Thunderstorms, Heatwave Conditions to Return on THIS Date

Delhi Weather Update: Residents of Delhi experienced much-needed relief from the scorching heat on Friday evening as a sudden dust storm followed by rainfall swept through the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm and light rain are likely to continue in parts of Delhi on Saturday as well.

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall and thunderstorms in several areas of the capital and its surrounding regions. The maximum temperature for Saturday is expected to hover around 35°C, while the minimum may dip to 20°C.

Sudden Weather Change Brings Relief

On Friday, strong winds and dust storms led to an abrupt change in weather, providing a welcome break from the intense heat. The maximum temperature recorded in Delhi was 35.8°C, which is 3.8°C lower than Thursday’s high of 39.6°C. The weather conditions significantly improved the comfort level for residents who had been grappling with a rise in temperature throughout the week.

The IMD has also indicated that light rain may continue in some areas on Saturday, and cloudy skies are expected to persist through the day.

Yellow Alert Issued for Delhi-NCR

In view of the unpredictable and adverse weather conditions, the IMD has issued an "Yellow Alert" for the Delhi-NCR region, warning residents to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, especially during peak storm hours.

Heat to Return After a Short Break

While the weather has improved for now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heatwave conditions are likely to return from April 16.

Friday evening saw a sudden dust storm and strong winds across the capital, leading to the uprooting of several trees. Thunderstorms also caused power cuts in many parts of Delhi, as strong winds knocked over electric poles.

Flight Operations Disrupted at Delhi Airport

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying from Delhi’s IGI Airport due to severe dust storms affecting the region. The airline warned of possible flight delays and cancellations and urged travelers to check their flight status regularly.

Separately, IndiGo also announced a terminal change at Delhi Airport starting April 15 due to maintenance work. Passengers are advised to check their updated terminal information at bit.ly/4fdKM3V.

Weather Forecast for the Rest of India

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and North Bengal for April 12. These areas can expect rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

In the northeast, heavy rainfall is likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh today. Assam and Meghalaya will likely see rain until April 15. Light to moderate rain is also expected in Uttarakhand and parts of East and Northeast India over the next 6 days.

The IMD also said that temperatures in Northwest and Central India could drop by 2°C over the next 3 days, but will rise again by 3–5°C later in the week.