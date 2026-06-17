America Displays Incorrect Map Of India, Sparks Outrage
The US Indo-Pacific Command website showed Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a part of Pakistan, triggering criticism over the representation of India’s territory.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The announcement by the United States Department of War that the US Indo-Pacific Command will be renamed the US Pacific Command has drawn attention in India for two reasons. While the removal of the term “Indo” served as a setback for India-US relations, the announcement also highlighted that the command’s website was displaying an incorrect map of India.
In its "Area of Responsibility Map" section, the USPACOM website showed Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a part of Pakistan, triggering criticism over the representation of India’s territory.
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