Sitting Beside Trump, PM Modi Makes Veiled Reference To Killing Of Indian Crew In US Attack Off Oman Coast

Evian : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while sitting beside US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit on Tuesday, made a veiled reference to the killing of Indian crew members in a US attack on a ship off the Oman coast.

While addressing the 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity', PM Modi said, “The safety of seafarers, who connect all countries through global maritime trade, is our responsibility. We must ensure that sea lanes remain safe, and seafarers can carry out their work without fear."