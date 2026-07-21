Amid Backlash Against Nitin Gadkari, 2005 Congress Minister’s Parliament Speech Supporting Ethanol Blending Resurfaces

New Delhi: The ongoing controversy over ethanol-blended petrol has taken a sharp political turn, with several Congress leaders criticising the Modi government’s push for higher ethanol blending and targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. However, records show that the same party had strongly advocated the policy during its tenure in power.

In 2005, then Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar had robustly defended ethanol blending in petrol. Speaking in favour of the initiative, Aiyar stated that the UPA government was targeting an initial 10% ethanol blend and was prepared to raise it further as ethanol availability improved.

The policy was positioned as a forward-looking step towards reducing India’s dependence on imported crude oil, boosting the agricultural economy, and promoting cleaner fuels.

More than two decades later, the ethanol blending programme has seen expansion under the Modi government amid the energy crisis due to Iran war. Yet, several Congress leaders who were part of the earlier UPA dispensation are now vocally opposing the same policy, accusing the government of various shortcomings in its execution.

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The apparent shift has triggered accusations of political opportunism. Supporters of the current government point out that the ethanol blending programme builds directly on the foundation laid during the UPA era, with successive increases in blending targets driven by improved domestic ethanol production, especially from sugarcane and other agricultural sources.

The controversy has once again highlighted the challenges of policy continuity in India, where initiatives often become battlegrounds for political scoring rather than subjects of constructive debate. As fuel prices and energy security remain critical concerns for millions of citizens, experts suggest that a consistent, bipartisan approach could better serve the nation’s long-term interests in energy self-reliance.