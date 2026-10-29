Amid Cyclone Relief Operations, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Embarks On Field Visit To Inspect Submerged Fields

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu embarked on an extensive field visit to cyclone-affected coastal districts to take stock of the ground situation, assess crop damage, and review ongoing relief operations, an official said here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister left for Cheyyeru in Katrenikona Mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district to assess the impact of Cyclone Arnab in the region, according to the state Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister is conducting an aerial survey to examine extensive swathes of submerged agricultural fields and damaged crops across the Krishna, West Godavari, and Konaseema regions. The aerial inspection covers heavily waterlogged belts across Nimmakuru, Pamarru, Bantumilli, Narsapuram, Palakollu, Amalapuram, and Katrenikona areas.

According to the official schedule, the Chief Minister will interact directly with affected farmers at Vetlapalem to take first-hand feedback on the extent of crop loss and ensure prompt assistance.

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CM Naidu will also visit a rehabilitation camp set up at Gachakayalapora to inspect the arrangements, quality of food, healthcare facilities, and relief aid provided to displaced families. He is scheduled to interact with the cyclone victims currently taking shelter at the centre.

Earlier on October 28, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced financial assistance and relief measures for people affected by Cyclone Arnab and said he would visit cyclone-hit regions, likely in Konaseema and West Godavari districts, on Thursday afternoon to assess the damage.

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Addressing the media at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at the state Secretariat, the Chief Minister outlined the government's response to the cyclone, the damage caused by the storm and the relief measures planned for affected communities. He said he had written to the Centre on Wednesday seeking assistance for cyclone-related damage and had also briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the cyclone's intensity and its impact on Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said a preliminary assessment of the damage would be submitted to the Centre, followed by a comprehensive report. He noted that coconut plantations and other horticultural crops had suffered damage and said the government would assess agricultural and horticultural losses to determine the assistance required by farmers.

The Chief Minister announced a series of relief measures for families whose homes had been inundated and for vulnerable occupational groups, including weavers and fishermen.

Under the announced measures, families whose houses were inundated would receive 25 kg of rice. Weavers and fishermen would receive 50 kg of rice, along with one kilogram each of onions, cooking oil and red gram dal. Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per person would also be provided, according to the Chief Minister.