Amid Ebola Scare, Civil Aviation Ministry Launches Portal for Contactless Health Screening at Points of Entry

New Delhi: In a proactive step to bolster public health defences, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday unveiled AIR SUVIDHA 2.0, an upgraded digital platform designed for seamless, contactless health self-declaration by international travellers.

The initiative comes in direct response to the World Health Organization’s declaration on 17 May 2026 of the Ebola/Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). With neighbouring countries, including South Sudan, assessed as high-risk for potential transmission, Indian authorities are ramping up surveillance at points of entry while aiming to maintain efficient passenger movement.

Developed in close collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the revamped AIR SUVIDHA portal requires all international arrivals to submit a mandatory online Health Self-Declaration Form. Travellers must provide details of their 21-day travel history, potential exposure risks, and any relevant symptoms before clearing immigration.

Key features of AIR SUVIDHA 2.0 include real-time data integration with the Airport Health Officer, Bureau of Immigration, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), and State Surveillance Officers. This enables rapid identification and referral of at-risk individuals without disrupting the overall arrival process. The system eliminates the need for physical forms, ensuring a fully contactless experience at Indian airports.

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Passengers can complete the Self-Declaration Form (SDF) up to 24 hours before arrival, ideally during web check-in or before boarding their flight. Upon landing, they simply need to present the downloaded digital form at the International Travel Health Desk or Immigration counter for swift clearance.

Officials have urged all international travellers to fill the form accurately and well in advance.

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“Accurate and timely self-declaration is crucial for safeguarding passenger safety and protecting public health,” a joint statement from the ministries emphasised.

The portal is now live and accessible at: https://airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in/