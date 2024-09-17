Published 12:36 IST, September 17th 2024
Amid Flood-like Situation in Bengal, DVC Releases 3 Lakh Cusecs of Water from Dams
Addressing a press conference, Bengal Mamata Banerjee alleged that Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) was releasing water without informing her government.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
DVC releases 3 lakh cusecs of water from dams worsening flood-like situation in 7 districts of West Bengal | Image: PTI
