Amid ‘Khoon Ki Holi’ Threat On Eid, Delhi's Uttam Nagar Muslims Shower Rose Petals On Cops After Peaceful Prayers | WATCH

New Delhi: In a heartwarming move, the Muslim residents in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, who had been worried about threats of “khoon ki holi” following recent communal tensions after Tarun's death recently, expressed gratitude towards the police on Saturday by showering them with rose petals after being able to peacefully offer Eid ul-Fitr prayers.

Notably, the area had remained tense after a 26-year-old Tarun died from injuries sustained during clashes earlier this month, reportedly triggered by a dispute over a water balloon during Holi.

A heartwarming video, which couldn't be independently confirmed, has been circulating on social media showing two men scattering flower petals over police officers and Rapid Action Force personnel where one of them can be heard praising the authorities, saying the police provided full support and did an excellent job.

“The cops gave full support and they did a fantastic job," he added.

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Why the clash?

The unrest began on March 4 when an 11-year-old girl allegedly threw a water balloon that struck a Muslim woman, leading to an altercation.

Tarun Kumar, 26, later died from injuries related to the clashes which ensued after the incident. Furthermore, the cops have arrested 14 individuals and detained two minors so far in connection with the case.

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Following the incident, fear spread in the area, with some Muslim residents claiming that certain religious figures had threatened violence on Eid, warning of a potential “khoon ki holi,” or bloodshed.

Delhi HC intervenes

Amid suspicion of threats, the Delhi High court meanwhile on Thursday said that Police Bandobast must instill safety and security among people and directed police to keep the arrangement in Uttam Nagar till Ram Navami and increased it if required.

"Eid is celebrated to rejoice -- it is the duty of all concerned to ensure that on such a pious occasion public life is not disturbed. No hooliganism or vandalism by any person of any section of the society", the High court said.

The Court indicated that the existing deployment must continue and be reinforced, if required, based on ground inputs and intelligence. The High Court has also issued notice to the police authorities.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 6.

The Court further ordered that security arrangements should continue till Ram Navami and cautioned authorities against any laxity, while also calling upon all sections of society to maintain restraint and act responsibly.

While the Additional Solicitor General sought commendation for the police's handling of the situation, the bench observed that such appreciation would be appropriate only after the festival passes without incident.

Delhi Police tightens security

In order to avoid rumours amid the ongoing tensions in Uttam Nagar, the Delhi Police have successfully managed security arrangements during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, officials said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka Kushal Pal Singh urged people to only trust information issued by the police.