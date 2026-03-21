Gau Rakshak Killed In Mathura On Eid: Protesters Say Murdered By Smugglers, Cops Call It Accident; CM Yogi Orders Crackdown

New Delhi: Tensions erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Saturday (March 21), coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, after a cow vigilante lost his life.

The victim, identified as Chandrashekhar, a prominent ‘Gau Rakshak’ known across the region as ‘Farsa Wale Baba’, was allegedly killed by a vehicle linked to suspected cattle smugglers during a high-speed, late-night pursuit.

Notably, the tragedy occurred within the Kosi Kalan police jurisdiction, specifically in the Kosi area near Navipur village.

The Baba's supporters and local cow-protection activists however have alleged that the incident was not an accident but a deliberate act carried out by cattle smugglers.

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How the incident unfolded?

Preliminary reports indicate that Chandrashekhar was pursuing a suspicious truck on his motorcycle, suspecting it was involved in cattle smuggling. During the chase, as his motorcycle approached the truck near Navipur village, the suspects allegedly rammed their vehicle into him, inflicting fatal injuries that caused his death at the scene.

According to early reports, one suspect was detained at the scene, while three others managed to flee from the spot.

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After news of his death spread,, the police have since launched a search operation to track down and arrest the remaining fugitives and are currently inspecting the impounded vehicle to confirm its involvement and determine if it was being used for the illicit transport of cattle.

Outrage ensues

The killing of Baba has sparked widespread outrage and sorrow among local residents, causing tensions to escalate throughout the Uttar Pradesh's region.

The crowd also blocked the Delhi-Agra Highway (NH-19) in the Chhata area, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road.

In addition, the authorities have established rigorous cordons on all roads leading to Barsana, while a crowd of thousands has converged on Anjanokh, the Baba’s home village. The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident and strict action against them.

Chandrashekhar was known among certain groups in the Braj region for his involvement in cow protection activities, and news of his death has led to a wave of mourning.

Top-notch security

Amid protests, top police officials have pledged that those responsible for the death of Baba will face the full extent of the law.

Meanwhile, in a bid to maintain order, proper security has been heavily bolstered throughout the district.

What SSP has has to say

Commenting on the incident, Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar said that the incident occurred after ‘Farsa Wale Baba’ had intercepted a container truck during a period of extremely dense fog.

Adding further, Kumar stated that ,"This was not a murder, but rather an accident," and stressed that the truck driver has been apprehended.

Highlighting that there's no evidence of cattle smuggling, the SSP added, “No evidence of cattle smuggling has been discovered in connection with the incident and the truck initially intercepted by the Baba was found to be transporting grocery supplies rather than livestock.



Adding further, he said that the police are investigating every possible angle of the collision and said that the officials are currently working to identify and take action against the miscreants involved in those disturbances.

CM takes cognisance

Amid the outrage, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken official notice of the incident in Mathura's Kosikalan, offering his deep condolences to the grieving family.

He has ordered senior officials to the scene immediately with a mandate to identify and apprehend the culprits without delay.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that those responsible must face the strictest possible legal action and are not to be spared under any circumstances.

DIG takes charge

Meanwhile, police successfully dispersed the demonstrators using tear gas shells and a lathi-charge to clear the area and Consequently, traffic flow on the Delhi-Agra Highway (NH-19) has also been fully restored, and the situation is currently stable, as per reports.

Commenting further, the DIG said that the cops have confirmed that they possess footage of all individuals involved in the incident and are currently conducting a thorough investigation.

Echoing SSP's statement, the DIG also clarified that neither the truck involved was transporting cattle or any other animals and emphasised that those who participated in stone-pelting will face strict legal consequences and will not be spared.