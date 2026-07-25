Amid NEET Row, Delhi Police Constitutes STF For Fast-Track Probe Of Paper Leaks In UPSC, SSC, NTA, RRB Exams

New Delhi: In a significant move to ensure transparency of competitive tests, the Delhi Police on Friday constituted a Special Task Force (STF) within its Crime Branch to investigate paper leaks and other examination-related offences.

The new unit has been formed with the approval of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and will operate under the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

According to Delhi Police, the STF is mandated to conduct "prompt, professional, and comprehensive investigations" into offences pertaining to public examinations. These include the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), National Testing Agency (NTA), and various central government ministries or departments of the Central Government and their attached and subordinate offices for recruitment of staff.

The STF will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch, Delhi Police. The overall supervision and administrative control of the functioning of the STF will rest with the Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

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Beyond investigation, the STF has been tasked with ensuring effective coordination with prosecuting agencies. The objective is to facilitate expeditious prosecution and ensure that trials in such cases are conducted on a day-to-day basis.

"A dedicated step towards ensuring the integrity, transparency and fairness of public examinations," the Delhi Police stated in a post on X.

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