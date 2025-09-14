Senior IAS Officer Amit Khare Appointed Secretary To Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan

Senior IAS officer (Rtd) Amit Khare has been appointed as Secretary to Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan.

Khare has been serving as Advisor to the Prime Minister since October 12, 2021. He is responsible for matters related to the social sector in the Prime Minister's Office. He was also part of the core team that formulated and implemented the National Education Policy, 2020.

Khare's appointment will be for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.), 1985 batch, Jharkhand Cadre, as Secretary to the Vice-President of India," according to an official order.

Khare, a 1985 batch officer, has also held several key positions in the central and state governments in his career as a bureaucrat.

He has served as Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, as Secretary, School Education and Literacy, and Secretary, Higher Education, in the central government.

Amit Khare is a graduate of St. Stephen's College, Delhi, and holds a masters degree in Business Administration from IIM Ahmedabad. He is well known for his key role in unravelling the 'fodder scam' of Bihar.



On Friday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan assumed charge as the Rajya Sabha chairman after taking oath as the Vice-President of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered his oath at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Vice-President paid floral tribute at the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Subsequently, the Vice-President visited Parliament House Complex. On his arrival at the Parliament House Complex, he was welcomed by Union Ministers, the Deputy Chairman, Harivansh, and the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on September 9, securing 452 votes against Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.

Previously, he served as the Governor of Maharashtra. He also served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charges as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has been given additional charge of Maharashtra after CP Radhakrishnan demitted office to take over as Vice-President of India.