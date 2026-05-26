Amit Shah Announces High-Level Panel To Probe Demographic Changes, Cites National Security Concerns

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced the constitution of a high-level committee to examine the issue of demographic change in India, describing it as a critical challenge with far-reaching implications for national security, sovereignty and social stability.

Framing the move as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Independence Day 2025, Shah announced his post on X, pointing out that the government has now operationalised the "High-Level Committee on Demographic Change" to address concerns arising from illegal immigration and other "unnatural" factors influencing population patterns.

"Infiltration and other reasons causing unnatural demographic change pose a very significant challenge to the present and future of any nation," Shah mentioned in the post. "To address this very challenge, on August 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of this committee. I am delighted to inform you that the government has now constituted it."

The committee will be chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar and will include the Census Commissioner as well as former IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, former IPS officer Balaji Srivastava, and economist Shamika Ravi. The Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I) in the Ministry of Home Affairs will serve as the Member Secretary of this committee.

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Highlighting the scope of the panel's work, Shah said demographic change is a “serious issue linked not only to our sovereignty but also to national security, law and order, profound changes in social structure, and the preservation of tribal society.” The Home Minister said the committee has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of demographic shifts across the country.

"It will examine changes occurring due to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes, analyse patterns of abnormal population shifts at the levels of religious and social communities, and present a planned and time-bound solution," he said. Officials indicated that the panel will study data trends, consult stakeholders, and recommend policy interventions aimed at addressing emerging challenges. The committee is expected to submit its findings within a stipulated timeframe, with a focus on actionable measures.

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