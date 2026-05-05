Amit Shah Appointed As Central Observer For BJP Legislature Party Election In West Bengal; Odisha CM Named Co-Observer

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday was appointed as the BJP's central observer for West Bengal, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi serving as the central co-observer.

Along with this, Union Minister JP Nadda has been designated as the central observer for the election of the leader of the party's legislative party in Assam, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as the central co-observer.

BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

The Road to Leadership

The appointment comes at a critical moment as the BJP seeks to consolidate its gains following a fiercely contested election.

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As the party moves to formalise its leadership structure in the Vidhan Sabha, the presence of Amit Shah signals that the central leadership is taking a direct hand in shaping the party’s front-line opposition or governing strategy in the state.

Mohan Charan Majhi’s inclusion as Co-Observer is seen as a strategic choice.

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Having recently led the BJP to its first-ever victory in Odisha in 2024, Majhi brings fresh experience in managing legislative transitions and balancing regional aspirations with the party's central directives.

Key Responsibilities

As Central Observers, Shah and Majhi will meet with the newly elected legislators to gauge the sentiment regarding the leadership post, mitigate internal factionalism and ensure the party presents a unified front and formally announce the candidate who will lead the BJP’s legislative wing, potentially serving as the Leader of the Opposition or the Chief Ministerial face, depending on the final seat tally.

By sending two heavyweights, one a national power centre and the other a successful regional Chief Minister, the BJP is signalling its long-term commitment to the Bengal political landscape.