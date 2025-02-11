Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Review Meeting: J&K To Get Impenetrable Border Security, Precision Intelligence

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The Union Minister chaired the meeting with top security officials and officials from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting focused on counter-terrorism efforts, border security, and intelligence gathering.

During the meeting, Amit Shah directed security agencies to fortify synergy among themselves to crush terror networks. The objectives of the meeting included ensuring zero infiltration, gapless dominance on the mountains, and expediting human intelligence. He also instructed agencies to utilise cutting-edge technologies for foolproof border security and precision intelligence.

After the meeting, the Union Minister stated that the Modi government has reiterated its commitment to leaving no gap for terror and showing no mercy to terrorists. He asserted the importance of coordinated efforts among security agencies to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

