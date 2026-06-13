Amit Shah Chairs Meeting to Facilitate High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials to ensure seamless logistical and administrative support for the newly constituted High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes.

The committee, which was formally set up on May 26, 2026, following an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on August 15, 2025, is tasked with undertaking a comprehensive study of demographic shifts across the country, with special focus on border areas.

Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar has been appointed as the head of the committee. In addition to examining demographic patterns in sensitive border regions, the panel will also visit metropolitan cities and major industrial towns to assess broader changes in population dynamics.

According to officials, the first meeting of the High-Level Committee has already been held, during which the agenda and roadmap for its functioning were finalised. The MHA has been directed to extend all necessary logistical, administrative, and operational support to enable the committee to carry out its mandate effectively and on schedule.

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