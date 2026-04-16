Amit Shah Counters KC Venugopal's ‘Fundamental Attack On Indian Federal Structure’ As Oppn Objects To Introducing Key Bills In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A high-voltage political confrontation erupted in the Lok Sabha on Thursday as Congress MP KC Venugopal opposed the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, triggering sharp exchanges between the Opposition and the Treasury benches.

Addressing the Lower House of Parliament, Venugopal said, "I object to the bill introduced by Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah. This bill is a fundamental attack on the Indian federal structure. What exactly is the intention of this bill? The parliament passed the bill in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, ensuring 33 per cent reservation of women."

In a swift and firm response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back, asserting that Venugopal could not question the merits of the Bills at the stage of introduction and was limited only to raising technical objections.

Shah further said that the government would give a "strong reply" to the Opposition during the debate.

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Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal proposed to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. Home Minister Amit Shah proposed to introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal proposes to introduce the Delimitation Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, are slated to be introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16,17,18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

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The Law Minister is also slated to move a proposal in the Lok Sabha to suspend the provisions of Rule 66 with the objective of passing the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill and the Delimitation Bill together.

The motion states that the this House "do suspend the proviso to rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha in its application to the motions for taking into consideration and passing of the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in as much as these are dependent upon the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026".

The government has been seeking opposition support for passing the amendment bill to implement the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls on the basis of the 2011 census.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged opposition parties to support the amendment to ensure the women's reservation comes into effect from the 2029 general elections.