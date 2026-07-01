Amit Shah launches FCRA 2.0: Why It's a Gamechanger And Why the Opposition Wants It Rolled Back | Explained

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the FCRA 2.0 portal and the e-OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) system, describing them as major steps towards making the regulation of foreign funding more transparent, digital and efficient.

The launch comes days after the Centre notified the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, which have sparked criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups.

The revamped FCRA 2.0 portal has been developed to fully digitise all services under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), including fresh registrations, renewals, annual returns and compliance-related applications. According to the Union Home Ministry, the new portal is designed to simplify procedures for NGOs while strengthening monitoring and enforcement.

Hosted on the National Government Cloud (Meghraj), the platform introduces Aadhaar-based authentication, e-sign facilities, OCR-powered document verification, integrated dashboards and API-based verification with multiple government databases. Officials say these features will significantly reduce paperwork, speed up approvals and improve transparency in tracking foreign contributions.

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India currently has around 14,500 active FCRA-registered organisations, with authorities processing 15,000-20,000 applications and nearly 17,000 annual returns every year. The government believes the new digital architecture will make compliance easier for genuine organisations while improving oversight over foreign funding.

Alongside the portal, Shah also launched the e-OCI system, enabling Overseas Citizen of India cardholders to complete the entire application process online, receive digitally generated OCI cards and update passport details electronically. The government has also removed the requirement for reissuing OCI booklets every time a cardholder above the age of 20 obtains a new passport, reducing paperwork for the Indian diaspora.

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Why Is FCRA 2.0 Being Called a Gamechanger?

The launch follows the notification of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, which introduce a clearer framework governing the use of foreign funds.

For the first time, the rules define permissible religious activities eligible for foreign funding. These include construction and maintenance of places of worship, preservation and translation of sacred texts, support for religious education, pilgrim facilities, community kitchens, dharamshalas, devotional arts and preservation of indigenous and tribal faith traditions.

However, the rules explicitly prohibit the use of foreign funds for religious conversion or proselytisation.

The amendments also widen accountability by introducing the term "key functionary," covering trustees, directors, office-bearers, partners and others responsible for managing an organisation. NGOs with foreign nationals-except Persons of Indian Origin-as key functionaries will generally not qualify for registration unless specifically permitted.

Another major compliance measure requires organisations to utilise at least 75 per cent of previously received foreign contributions before receiving subsequent instalments, a move aimed at ensuring timely utilisation and reducing idle foreign funds.

The Centre says these reforms will improve transparency, plug loopholes, strengthen financial accountability and make the FCRA framework more technology-driven.

Opposition Objects

Opposition parties have, however, criticised the new FCRA rules, alleging that they expand government control over civil society organisations.

Several opposition leaders have sought a rollback of the amendments, arguing that the broadened definition of "key functionary", stricter eligibility norms and higher compliance requirements could adversely affect the functioning of non-governmental organisations, charities and voluntary groups working in education, health and humanitarian sectors.

Critics have also questioned the provision requiring NGOs to utilise 75 per cent of existing foreign funds before accessing subsequent instalments, saying it may create operational difficulties for organisations handling long-term development projects. They contend that the amendments increase administrative oversight and could restrict the space available for civil society organisations.