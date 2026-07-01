Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row: Tripura Congress' Verified Facebook Page Sparks Outrage With Abusive Remarks On Ram Bhakts

New Delhi: The verified Facebook page of the Indian National Congress' Tripura unit has triggered a political controversy after posting a video on the Ram Mandir issue that allegedly used abusive and unparliamentary language while referring to Ram Bhakts.

The post, shared from the verified Indian National Congress – Tripura Facebook page, featured a video on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue with a caption that allegedly referred to Ram devotees using a derogatory abusive slur, triggering criticism on social media.

The language used in the post has drawn criticism on social media, with users accusing the Congress unit of insulting Hindu devotees and lowering the standard of political discourse.

Screenshots and the video circulating online show the objectionable word prominently displayed in the clip shared by the official party handle. The post remained visible on the verified page at the time it was was being widely circulated online.

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The incident has sparked outrage among several social media users, who questioned how a verified official handle of a national political party could publish content containing abusive language directed at a section of devotees.

The post drew strong reactions in the comments section, with several Facebook users condemning the use of abusive language by an official, verified Congress handle. Many described the wording as "disgraceful", "unacceptable" and "an insult to the sentiments of Ram devotees", while others demanded that the post be deleted and that the party issue a public apology.

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Several users also questioned whether such language was appropriate from the verified social media account of a national political party. Some commenters, however, defended the post, arguing that it was aimed at a particular political narrative rather than devotees in general.

At the time of filing this report, there was no immediate official statement from the Tripura Congress or the party's central leadership addressing the controversy.

Escalating its attack on the BJP over alleged financial irregularities linked to the construction and management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Tripura Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman on Tuesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into what he described as multiple "scams" involving temple-related funds and land transactions.

Addressing a press conference alongside Tripura Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha, Roy Barman alleged that several irregularities-including donations collected through Ram Shila campaigns, local fund collections before 2019, alleged inflated land deals in 2021, and procurement of prasad-required an independent investigation monitored by the apex court.

Roy Barman alleged that devotees' contributions were misused and criticized the BJP, RSS, VHP for exploiting religious sentiments. He called for legal action against those responsible for financial irregularities, advocating a Supreme Court-monitored investigation and condemning institutional corruption affecting religious organizations and donations.