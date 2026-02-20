Updated 20 February 2026 at 22:24 IST
Amit Shah Meets Bhupen Borah in Guwahati Ahead of BJP Induction
Former Assam Pradesh Congress chief Bhupen Borah had tendered his resignation from the Congress party earlier this week.
- India News
- 1 min read
Amit Shah Meets Bhupen Borah in Guwahati Ahead of BJP Induction | Image: Republic
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met former Assam Pradesh Congress chief Bhupen Borah in Guwahati on Friday, days before his formal entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that is slated for February 22. According to reports, the meeting lasted for 30 minutes.
Advertisement
Borah had tendered his resignation from the Congress party earlier this week.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 20 February 2026 at 22:22 IST