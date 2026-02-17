'We Joined Congress Together, I Left Sooner': Himanta Says Bhupen Borah Will Join BJP on February 22

Guwahati: Day after the Congress party in Assam suffered a major blow, just ahead of the assembly polls, with former state party chief Bhupen Borah's resignation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that Borah will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22.

Welcoming the long-time Congress veteran within the folds of the saffron party, Sarma, who had earlier been Borah's party colleague said, “We joined the Congress party together. I left sooner. He will join BJP formally on February 22. Many Congress leaders and workers will also join the BJP along with Bhupen Borah."

The Assam Chief Minister also informed that there will be a separate ceremony held in Lakhimpur as well to celebrate his joining, as it is his "hometown."

“Today I came to meet former President of APCC and Chairman of Campaign Committee Bhupen Bora,” Sarma said speaking to reporters after his meeting, at a time when the stalwart leader just tendered his resignation from the Congress, sending political shockwaves across Assam.

Mentioning that the BJP national president Nitin Nabin has welcomed him in the party, Sarma said, “Him joining the BJP will strengthen our party. Joining the BJP will be a homecoming for him. He will love his new family. Bhupen Boarh will get all the respect that he deserves.”

Addressing the reason why Bhupen Borah must have chosen to severe ties with his party, Sarma, who had been in the Congress before joining the saffron party, said, “When a party leader resigns after serving his party for 30 years, there must be a strong reason. Congress has the serious problem of not addressing the reason.”

“We give platform to all its leaders. Bhupen did not feel it that way in Congress. So he left it,” he added.