Home Minister Amit Shah's China Jibe: Blames Nehru-Gandhi Family for "Three Generations of Love"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday during a debate on national security and terrorism, invoked Jawaharlal Nehru’s foreign policy decisions as a reason for India’s exclusion from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), while accusing the Congress leadership of maintaining a long-standing inclination towards China.

“Today, China is in the UN Security Council, and India is not. Modi ji is trying his best to get India to become a part of the UN Security Council. Jawaharlal Nehru's stand is responsible for this,” Shah said, in remarks that immediately drew strong objections from the opposition benches.

Shah also cited the 2017 Doklam standoff, alleging that Rahul Gandhi, then Congress president, met the Chinese ambassador at the height of tensions between Indian and Chinese troops.

“When our jawans were facing Chinese soldiers in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was holding a meeting with the Chinese ambassador. This love for China has passed down three generations—from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sonia Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi,” Shah remarked.

The comments came during a broader debate that included discussion on Operation Sindoor, a recent military operation in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the killing of terrorists linked to the attack on pilgrims in Pahalgam. Shah described the operation as a “significant success” for Indian security forces, while accusing some opposition parties of appearing indifferent to the outcome.

The statement sparked uproar in the House, with Congress MPs accusing the Home Minister of using a national security issue to launch political attacks. NDA Allies, however, backed Shah and echoed support for the government’s handling of terrorism and its foreign policy posture.