'Nehru Rejected UNSC Permanent Seat to Keep China Out': Home Minister Amit Shah Reveals

In a pointed political attack during a parliamentary debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held Jawaharlal Nehru’s foreign policy decisions responsible for India’s failure to secure a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), while also accusing the Gandhi family of displaying a “generational affection” towards China.

“Today, China is in the UN Security Council, and India is not. Modi ji is trying his best to get India to become a part of the UN Security Council. Jawaharlal Nehru's stand is responsible for this,” Shah said, reigniting a long-standing political fault line over India's post-independence foreign policy choices.

Shah went a bit further, bringing up the 2017 Doklam standoff, a tense military confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops along the Bhutan-China-India tri-junction. “When our jawans were facing Chinese soldiers in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was holding a meeting with the Chinese ambassador,” Shah claimed.

“This love for China has passed down three generations—from Jawaharlal Nehru to Sonia Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi.”

Shah's remarks, made amid a broader discussion on internal security and the recent Operation Sindoor, triggered a sharp response from the opposition benches, with several MPs accusing the Home Minister of politicizing foreign policy and security matters.

The Congress party, in particular, took exception to Shah’s remarks, calling them misleading and a diversion from pressing domestic issues.

Shah, however, stood his ground, drawing a clear contrast between what he described as the Modi government’s assertive global diplomacy and what he framed as Congress’s “compromised” past.