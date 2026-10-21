Amit Shah Sets Three-Year Target to Make India Drug-Free by December 31, 2029

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced to make drug-free India by December 31, 2029, calling for a united fight against narcotics over the remaining part of 2026 and the next three years. Shah made the announcement while addressing the Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial here in the national capital, mentioning that the drug menace is a serious challenge for the whole country.

"We have set a target to eliminate the drug menace from India by December 31, 2029," Shah said on the occasion. To achieve the goal, the Home Minister called for a united fight against narcotics over the remaining part of 2026 and the next three years, according to a statement.

He urged police forces across the country to work with full commitment towards the roadmap for a drug-free India, in line with the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to safeguard future generations from the harmful effects of drugs. Shah said the drug menace is a serious challenge as it damages future generations, places an undue burden on the economy and provides financial support to organisations involved in anti-national activities.

Describing the goal as highly important, the Home Minister called upon police forces nationwide to join the campaign with dedication and work towards achieving the target of a drug-free India by the end of 2029. He also paid tribute to the martyrs on behalf of the nation and expressed solidarity with their families.

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Shah said a total of 36,852 police personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty since Independence, including 154 who made the supreme sacrifice this year. Acknowledging that the loss suffered by the families could not be compensated, the Home Minister said the country's citizens remained grateful for the sacrifices made by the martyrs and their families.

On October 21, 1959, ten valiant Policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day every year. In recognition of the sacrifices made by Police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, the Prime Minister dedicated the National Police Memorial (NPM), Chanakyapuri, New Delhi to the nation on Police Commemoration Day 2018.

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The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives. The Memorial comprises a Central Sculpture, the ‘Wall of Valour’ and a Museum. The Central Sculpture, which is a 30-foot-high granite monolith cenotaph, stands for strength, resilience and selfless service of Police personnel.

Before attending the event, Shah also flagged off a motorcycle rally of about 90 Police riders from nine states and Union Territories (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi); Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF, CISF, BSF, SSB, ITBP and NSG) and some Central Police Organisations (RPF, NDRF and NIA).