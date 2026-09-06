Amit Shah Speaks to Delhi CM Over Satya Niketan Collapse, Assures Medical Aid for Injured

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed distress over the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan in Delhi and assured medical aid for the injured.

Shah said on X that he was "deeply distressed" by the incident.

"Spoke with the Chief Minister, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Director General, NDRF, and assessed the situation on the ground"

"The local administration and the NDRF are conducting intensive rescue operations in close coordination. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured."

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reached the site of the building collapse to take stock of the ground situation and oversee the ongoing search and rescue operations.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, prompting a massive search and rescue operation by emergency teams and police personnel.

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According to officials, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert regarding the collapse at around 1:30 PM, following which emergency personnel and disaster rescue units were rushed to the site to extricate those trapped under the debris.