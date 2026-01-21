'A New Beginning': AMMK Chief TTV Dhinakaran Rejoins NDA Ahead Of Crucial Tamil Nadu Polls, Meets Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Months ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, TTV Dhinakaran, chief of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), and a former MP and a former MLA, rejoined the NDA alliance today.

This follows his departure from the alliance several months ago, which he attributed to the "arrogance" of E. Palaniswami, the AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran's move signals a strategic and well-planned return to the BJP-led coalition just before the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, highlighting the alliance's ongoing push to expand its influence in the region.

After rejoining hands with NDA, Dhinakaran stressed, "This is a new beginning. We will strive to form a new government in Tamil Nadu," as per news reports.

Dhinakaran meets Goyal

Nephew of Sasikala, Dhinakaran's return to the NDA marks a significant political climbdown from his earlier stance, when he had publicly labelled Palaniswami a “traitor” and repeatedly ruled out working under his leadership.

Meanwhile, after rejoining hands with NDA, AMMK chief also met Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal today thereby signalling that this reconciliation goes beyond a simple public gesture; it indicates a deeper, more substantial connection with the BJP’s top national leadership.

Amit Shah's role?

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dhinakaran’s party ran as a member of the NDA, a coalition including the BJP and the AIADMK. However, he broke ties with the group last September, largely because of his friction with Palaniswami’s leadership.

Recently, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, and the BJP veteran is learnt to have invited him to rejoin the NDA, as per media reports.

Rose during the Jayalalithaa era

As a long-standing figure in Tamil Nadu’s deeply divided political landscape, Dhinakaran gained prominence during Jayalalithaa’s tenure as a vital strategist. His influence was largely rooted in his family connection to V.K. Sasikala, the late Chief Minister’s closest associate.

Although his party, the AMMK, has found it difficult to turn its symbolic presence into consistent victories at the polls, Dhinakaran remains an influential figure who can sway outcomes by dividing the vote and continuing to assert himself as a rightful heir to Jayalalithaa’s political mantle.