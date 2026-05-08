Updated 8 May 2026 at 22:02 IST Another Blow To Vijay: AMMK Leader Dhinakaran Meets Governor, Supports AIADMK's EPS To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu In a huge blow to Vijay Thalapathy, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran met Tamil Nadu governor today and extended support to AIADMK to form government in the state.