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  • Another Blow To Vijay: AMMK Leader Dhinakaran Meets Governor, Supports AIADMK's EPS To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu

Another Blow To Vijay: AMMK Leader Dhinakaran Meets Governor, Supports AIADMK's EPS To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu

In a huge blow to Vijay Thalapathy, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran met Tamil Nadu governor today and extended support to AIADMK to form government in the state.

Nidhi Sinha
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Chennai: In a huge blow to actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran has extended support to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami to form government in the state.

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Nidhi Sinha
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