Punjabi Singer Ammy Virk’s Vehicle Targeted in Canada Shooting After Concert; SUV Found Torched Nearby
Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk's vehicle was shot at in Abbotsford, British Columbia, shortly after his concert on September 5. Police are treating the incident as a possible targeted attack. The shooting occurred at around 11 pm, with a dark SUV firing upon Virk's vehicle.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk’s vehicle was reportedly targeted in a shooting in Abbotsford, British Columbia, shortly after his concert in Canada, with police investigating the incident as a possible targeted attack.
The incident took place late Saturday night, September 5, after Virk performed at Rogers Forum as part of his 2026 Unity Tour. According to the Abbotsford Police Department, a vehicle travelling through the 2500-block of McCallum Road was fired upon by occupants of a dark-coloured SUV at around 11 pm. No injuries were reported.
Police later responded to a separate report of a vehicle fire in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place, around five kilometres from the shooting location. Officers found an SUV completely engulfed in flames. Investigators are examining whether the burnt vehicle was connected to the shooting.
Local Indo-Canadian media reports said the targeted vehicle was part of a convoy associated with Virk’s concert. According to reports, Virk was inside the vehicle when the shooting took place and that around seven rounds were fired at it. Some reports identified the vehicle as a Rolls-Royce and said it was bulletproof.
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However, the Abbotsford Police Department has not publicly confirmed the identity of anyone inside the targeted vehicle or confirmed Virk’s presence, citing privacy considerations. Police have said initial indications suggest the shooting was targeted.
The Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, while the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. No arrests have been announced so far.
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Investigators have appealed to witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from the McCallum Road area between approximately 10:45 pm and 11:30 pm, as well as the Sunnyside Place area between 11 pm and midnight, to come forward.
The shooting occurred during the Canadian leg of Virk’s Unity Tour. Days earlier, a separate disturbance involving audience members had reportedly taken place during his Toronto concert.
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