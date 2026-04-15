Maharashtra: Amravati Sex Scandal Deepens: 350 Videos Surface, Over 100 Viral Clips, 19-Year-Old Held

New Delhi: In a case that has exposed how young girls are increasingly becoming easy prey in the digital age, police have arrested Mohammad Ayaz Mohammad Tanveer (19) for allegedly running a sexual exploitation and blackmail racket in Amravati district. The accused has been remanded to police custody till April 21.

Viral videos trigger crackdown

The case came to light after objectionable videos of minor girls went viral across social media, sparking outrage in Achalpur and Paratwada. With victims initially too frightened to come forward, police registered a suo motu case and swiftly arrested the accused.

Large-scale exploitation suspected

Serious allegations suggest the crime may be far bigger than initially thought. BJP MP Dr. Anil Bonde has claimed that over 350 videos involving more than 180 girls were created, indicating the possibility of an organised racket. Police have so far officially confirmed seven victims but expect more to come forward. Bonde has threatened to stage protests outside the SP’s office on Wednesday morning if authorities fail to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

How the accused operated

Investigators say Ayaz used platforms like WhatsApp and Snapchat to befriend minor girls, gain their trust, and lure them into relationships. He allegedly recorded explicit videos, mostly without consent, and later used them to blackmail victims and force exploitation. Some girls were reportedly taken to Mumbai and Pune.

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Political link allegations

The case has also taken a political turn. The accused is alleged to have had links with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi. Videos and photographs shared on his social media show him receiving a letter from MIM’s Amravati leading minister. However, most of these posts have now been deleted from his Instagram account. While some leaders have pointed to this connection, local party representatives have denied any current association.

Investigation widens

Police have seized Ayaz's phone and are working with forensic teams to recover deleted data. Cyber units are tracking the spread of videos and probing whether others were involved in the racket.

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Government response

Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called the case extremely serious, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a detailed probe. Demands for a Special Investigation Team and strict legal action, including MCOCA, are growing louder.

Fear and protests