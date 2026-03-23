Fake Snake, ‘Blessed’ Seeds, Tiger Skin: Inside ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat’s Rs 100-to-1 Lakh Con As 150 Foreign Trips Raise Red Flags

Nashik: The investigation into arrested self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer who called himself “Captain”, has taken a deeper turn, with agencies now examining his extravagant lifestyle, including nearly 150 foreign trips, even as shocking details of alleged exploitation continue to emerge.

Kharat’s extensive international travel is now a key focus area of the probe. Preliminary findings suggest he undertook over 150 foreign trips over the years, raising serious questions about his sources of income.

The scrutiny intensified after photographs from a recent family vacation to South Korea surfaced online and went viral. In the images, Kharat is seen sporting a trendy, modern look, far removed from the spiritual persona he projected to his followers.

It is being investigated whether these foreign trips were funded through proceeds of crime, including extortion, blackmail and fraudulent “spiritual” practices.

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Spiritual façade vs alleged exploitation

Police allege that Kharat used his carefully cultivated image as a godman to lure vulnerable individuals, particularly women seeking solutions to personal or family problems.

According to investigators, he would claim to perform rituals to resolve issues such as health concerns, relationship troubles or financial distress. These interactions allegedly became a means to manipulate and control victims.

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Authorities suspect that behind the façade of spirituality lay a systematic pattern of coercion and abuse.

One of the most disturbing aspects of the case is the recovery of multiple objectionable videos from Kharat’s possession.

These videos were reportedly being used to blackmail victims and ensure their silence. Several complainants have alleged that they were drugged or coerced during “rituals”, which were then recorded without consent.

More victims are approaching the police, indicating the possibility of a wider network of exploitation.

Arrested for allegedly raping a woman for over three years, Kharat allegedly told the woman that her husband's life was under threat. He would call her to his office, offer spiked drinks and rape her, she has alleged.

Days later, another woman filed a fresh complaint against Kharat, alleging that she was pregnant and Kharat assaulted her on the pretext of a ritual. She said in her complaint that Kharat would make her husband wait outside and assault her in the name of performing rituals. She alleged that he threatened her.

Weapons & ‘aghori’ rituals

Search operations at properties linked to Kharat have yielded not just digital evidence but also weapons and materials associated with alleged “aghori” practices.

It has been found that Kharat used remote-controlled fake snakes to create artificial movement and convince people that supernatural forces were at work. Police say he would present these staged tricks as “miracles” to build fear and authority among followers. To further amplify his image, he also displayed tiger skin and other objects linked to protected wildlife.

In addition, a pattern of systematic cheating has been uncovered through “enchanted” objects. Kharat used to polish ordinary wild tamarind seeds, readily available in local markets, and sell them at exorbitant prices, claiming they possessed divine powers and instructing followers to keep them at home for protection or prosperity.

Officials said he would assess a person’s financial capacity before duping them, selling items worth barely Rs 100 for anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh. He is also accused of distributing fake stones and gemstones, passing them off as spiritually charged objects.

It is being probed if these practices were used just for financial gain or to psychologically manipulate and control victims too.

Kharat’s financial dealings, including property acquisitions and potential links with influential people, are under the scanner. The money flows are being tracked to determine whether an organised racket was operating under the guise of spiritual services. Bank records, travel histories and digital transactions are being analysed as part of the probe.

CM promises strict action

The case has triggered strong reactions in Maharashtra, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that crimes against women will be dealt with firmly and that no accused will be spared.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and the Nashik Police Commissioner is handling the investigation, while efforts continue to encourage people to come forward with their allegations against Kharat.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis had further warned against politicising the matter. "There is no point in making baseless statements. The case involving Kharat is extremely serious. Efforts are underway to encourage victims to come forward. Some women have started responding. The entire matter is being monitored at a senior level. The DGP has also been instructed to oversee it. An SIT has been formed and the Nashik Police Commissioner, along with the SIT, is handling the investigation. I believe no one will be spared in this matter,” he had said.

Speaking on allegations of preferential treatment, Fadnavis had said, "Action will be taken against anyone found involved among those who met Kharat. But if we start acting against everyone just for meeting him, then you know how far that would go. Who sanctioned water out of turn for him? Who laid a 40 km pipeline? These facts have already been highlighted, so this issue should not be politicised, it concerns the dignity of women. Misusing influence to exploit women is one of the worst crimes. No matter what, the accused will have to face punishment. The government and police are ready to take all necessary action."