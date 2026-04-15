Amravati Sex Scandal: House of Prime Accused Mohammed Ayaz’s House Razed, Govt Says Was Encroaching Upon Govt Land

New Delhi: Following the shocking sexual exploitation case that has rattled the region, authorities on Wednesday carried out bulldozer action at the residence of the main accused, Mohammad Ayaz Mohammad Tanveer, in Achalpur. The demolition was undertaken by the local municipal body after officials found that parts of the house were allegedly built on public land. A formal notice had been served earlier, following which a bulldozer was deployed to remove the illegal construction.

Civic Action After Public Anger

The move comes a day after local women demanded strict action against the accused, including demolition of his house. The case, involving allegations of blackmail and sexual exploitation of minor girls, had already triggered outrage across Amravati and nearby Paratwada.

Residents gathered near the site as the demolition began, with heavy police presence to maintain law and order.

What Authorities Say

Officials clarified that the action was taken strictly on encroachment grounds. According to the municipal corporation, a portion of the structure violated land use rules and was constructed on public property. Authorities said due process was followed, including issuing prior notice before the demolition. During the operation, Achalpur MLA Pravin Tayade was present at the site.

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Probe On

Meanwhile, the main accused, Mohammad Ayaz (19) along with a second accused who uploaded the videos from Ayaz’s phone to social media, remain in police custody as the investigation continues. Police are examining digital evidence, including mobile phones and videos, to determine the full scale of the alleged exploitation racket.

So far, only a handful of victims have officially come forward, but authorities believe the number could be much higher.

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What Is The Case?