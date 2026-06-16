Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express Route Revised: Check New Stops, Timings and Fare

New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced a major route change for the Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express, with the revised alignment coming into effect from June 16.

The move is aimed at improving connectivity and reducing travel time for passengers, particularly pilgrims travelling to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The semi-high-speed train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10, 2025, will now operate through Batala and Gurdaspur instead of the earlier Jalandhar Cantt route.

Railway Board Approves Route Revision

The Railway Board had approved the rerouting of train numbers 26405 and 26406 in March 2026. The Firozpur Division of Northern Railway, which operates and maintains the service, said the change was introduced in the interest of passenger convenience and improved regional connectivity.

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Under the revised route, the train will travel through Batala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Jammu Tawi before reaching Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

New Stops Added on the Route

With the revised alignment, the Vande Bharat Express will now halt at:

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Batala Junction

Gurdaspur

Pathankot Cantt

Jammu Tawi

The change gives passengers from the Gurdaspur region direct access to the Vande Bharat service and improved connectivity to one of India's most visited pilgrimage destinations.

Timings of Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express

Amritsar to Katra (Train No. 26405)

Departure from Amritsar Junction: 4:25 PM

Arrival at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: 10:00 PM

Journey Time: Approximately 5 hours 35 minutes

Katra to Amritsar (Train No. 26406)

Departure from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: 6:40 AM

Arrival at Amritsar Junction: 12:20 PM

The train completes the journey in a little over five hours in both directions.

Days of Operation

The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express operates six days a week.

Runs on: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Does not operate on: Tuesday

Ticket Fare Details

Passengers can choose between two seating classes on the train:

AC Chair Car (CC) Fare: ₹1,040

Executive Chair Car (EC) Fare: ₹1,825

The train also offers onboard catering services and modern passenger amenities associated with the Vande Bharat fleet.

Boost to Pilgrimage and Regional Connectivity

The 74th Vande Bharat Express forms part of Indian Railways' broader effort to strengthen semi-high-speed rail connectivity across major pilgrimage, tourism and economic corridors.

The Amritsar-Katra route connects two of North India's most significant religious destinations, the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.