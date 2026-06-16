Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Declared 'Guru Virodhi' and 'Panth Virodhi' by Akal Takht Over Viral Video Row Ahead Of Assembly Polls

New Delhi: In a major development ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Panj Singh Sahib at Sri Akal Takht Sahib has declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as "Panth Virodhi" (anti-Panth) and "Guru Virodhi" (anti-Guru) over a controversial viral video that allegedly showed him disrespecting Sikh religious figures.

The decision was announced after involving various Sikh institutions and various religious organisations, escalating an already contentious row surrounding the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Akal Takht Says Video Is Genuine, Not AI-Generated

Earlier in the day, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said the controversial video had been sent to two approved forensic laboratories for examination after Bhagwant Mann claimed it was fake and AI-generated.

According to the Jathedar, both laboratories concluded that the footage had not been tampered with and was not created using artificial intelligence.

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The findings were presented during a meeting attended by Panthic organisations and Sikh leaders before the declaration was made from the Akal Takht.

What Is the Controversy About?

The controversy centres around a viral video that allegedly shows Bhagwant Mann under the influence of alcohol while splashing droplets on photographs of the Guru Sahibs.

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The video has sparked outrage among sections of the Sikh community, for whom reverence towards the Guru Sahibs and adherence to Sikh Maryada are considered matters of utmost sanctity.

According to Sikh leaders, the allegations amount to a serious affront to Sikh religious sentiments.

According to leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bhagwant Mann had earlier also appeared before the Akal Takht after being summoned over the issue.

At the time, Mann reportedly maintained that the video was fabricated and created using artificial intelligence and requested that its authenticity be investigated.

However, following the forensic examination, the Akal Takht rejected those claims and proceeded with its decision.

Akali Dal, Charanjit Singh Channi Welcomes Akal Takht's Action

Reacting to the development, leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal said the issue had first come to light months ago when the video went viral.

The party said the footage allegedly showed Bhagwant Mann committing "shameful and unforgivable" acts that disrespected Sikh religious icons.

Akali Dal leaders noted that the Akal Takht had earlier summoned Mann to explain his position after he claimed the video was fabricated and generated using AI technology.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi also reacted strongly to the development.

Questioning Mann's conduct, Channi said, "Do you consider Bhagwant Mann a Sikh? He went to a Gurdwara Sahib under the influence of alcohol."

He further alleged that both the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sri Akal Takht Sahib had raised objections regarding certain legislative matters, but their concerns were ignored by the Punjab government.

"We will abide by every direction issued by Sri Akal Takht Sahib," Channi added.

For millions of Sikhs, respect for the Guru Sahibs and adherence to Sikh traditions are deeply held religious values. Any allegation involving disrespect towards Sikh religious figures is often viewed with utmost seriousness by religious institutions and the wider Sikh community.