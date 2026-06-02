Amritsar Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide; Family Alleges Harassment By School

Amritsar: A tragic incident has come to light in Punjab's Amritsar, where a 17-year-old schoolgirl allegedly died by suicide at her residence after facing persistent harassment and humiliation from her school authorities over unpaid school fees.

The deceased student has been identified as Amjot Kaur Aulakh, a resident of Amritsar. She was a student at the Disciplined Disciple International School, located in Fatehgarh Churian.

Family Alleges Humiliation Over Pending Fees

According to family members, Amjot had been under extreme psychological distress due to the behaviour of the school administration.

The family stated that the school authorities, including the principal, routinely targeted and harassed the teenager over outstanding fee dues amounting to approximately Rs 20,000.

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The continuous public humiliation at school reportedly pushed the young student into a state of severe despair, leading her to take the drastic step of consuming a poisonous substance at her home.

Punjab Govt Demands Strict Actions

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, prompting immediate intervention from the Punjab state government.

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Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a young life, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains confirmed that law enforcement has taken rigorous note of the tragedy.

"It is incredibly sad news that a 17-year-old girl has committed suicide due to alleged harassment by her school," Education Minister Bains said.

“The family alleges that she was targeted for various reasons, including the non-payment of fees. Taking this matter with the utmost seriousness, we have registered a First Information Report (FIR) for abetment to suicide,” he stated further.

The minister further assured the public that the government would ensure justice is served swiftly. "The strictest possible action is being taken against the school authorities, and anyone else found responsible or involved in this harassment will not be spared," Bains added.

Legal Action Initiated

Following the family's statements and the intervention of the education ministry, local police have registered the case under relevant sections for abetment to suicide against the management and administrative heads of the Disciplined Disciple International School.